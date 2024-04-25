Sophia Bush Reveals She’s Queer and Hard Launches New Relationship
IN HER WORDS
Actress Sophia Bush gushed about her new relationship with retired U.S. women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris in a deeply personal essay for Glamour. The One Tree Hill star, 41, described how her friendship with Harris, whom she met in 2019, transformed into a romance over the course of the past year. According to Bush, she and Harris were part of a women’s support group as they recovered from their respective marriages ending, and their friendship blossomed into something more as they got closer. “I am absolutely in awe of her relentless integrity,” Bush said of Harris. “Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother... And now I get to love her. How lucky am I?” Bush added that the queer community’s support was transformative. “I’ve experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home.”