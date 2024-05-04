Bodies Found as Three Charged Over Missing Surfers in Mexico
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Three people have reportedly been charged in Mexico amid the search for two Australian brothers and their friend who were on a surfing trip in the Baja California region. It came as the local prosecutor’s office said they had found a number of bodies but are yet to confirm that they belong to Perth brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, both in their 30s, and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, 30. “Three bodies were found south of the city of Ensenada, and they were recovered in coordination with other authorities during a specialized operation because they were found in a zone of difficult access,” the office said in a statement. “This was done as part of the search for two Australians and one American reported missing.” Baja California prosecutors say two brothers and a 23-year-old woman have been charged. Chief prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez told 9News that there’s “a very, very high probability” the bodies found belong to the three missing men. Despite the bodies not being formally identified, Callum’s university team Stevenson University Lacrosse paid tribute to him on social media, lovingly calling him their “big koala”.