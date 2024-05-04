Ex-NBA Player Darius Morris Found Dead at 33
Former L.A. Laker Darius Morris was found dead in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to a statement by his family that was reported by TMZ. “With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” his family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.” No cause of death was given. Morris, a Los Angeles native turned standout college player at the University of Michigan, was drafted by the Lakers in 2011 and played his first two seasons alongside NBA great Kobe Bryant. After that, Morris had a few short stints with major teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Clippers, but he remained mostly with teams in the NBA’s minor league. In the late 2010s, he left the NBA altogether and started playing professionally for teams in China, Russia, and France instead.