Patrick Swayze’s Brother Says Late Actor Found Co-Star Difficult
BUTTED HEADS
Patrick Swayze’s brother has hit back after John Leguizamo said he found it difficult to work with the Dirty Dancing star on the set of their film, To Wong Foo. “Rest in peace, I love him,” Leguizamo told Andy Cohen, before calling Swayze “neurotic and I think, maybe a tiny bit insecure.” Now, Sean Swayze tells TMZ that his brother had told him that Leguizamo was the difficult one to work with, that he had an attitude, and that they butted heads a lot on set. Sean Swayze says he met Leguizamo for himself at a wrap party for the movie What Dreams May Come, and found him to be less than pleasant. Swayze also clashed with Dirty Dancing co-star Jennifer Grey while making that movie, writing in his memoir that “We did have a few moments of friction.” “She seemed particularly emotional, sometimes bursting into tears if someone criticized her,” he wrote.