CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Patrick Swayze’s Brother Says Late Actor Found Co-Star Difficult

    BUTTED HEADS

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo and Patrick Swayze in a scene from the film To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar.

    Archive Photos

    Patrick Swayze’s brother has hit back after John Leguizamo said he found it difficult to work with the Dirty Dancing star on the set of their film, To Wong Foo. “Rest in peace, I love him,” Leguizamo told Andy Cohen, before calling Swayze “neurotic and I think, maybe a tiny bit insecure.” Now, Sean Swayze tells TMZ that his brother had told him that Leguizamo was the difficult one to work with, that he had an attitude, and that they butted heads a lot on set. Sean Swayze says he met Leguizamo for himself at a wrap party for the movie What Dreams May Come, and found him to be less than pleasant. Swayze also clashed with Dirty Dancing co-star Jennifer Grey while making that movie, writing in his memoir that “We did have a few moments of friction.” “She seemed particularly emotional, sometimes bursting into tears if someone criticized her,” he wrote.

    Read it at TMZ