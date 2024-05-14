Ad for Kids’ Jewelry on Instagram Met With Propositions From Sex Offenders

An ad for children’s jewelry promoted to those interested in parenting and dance on Instagram instead sparked a shocking response from sex offenders, according to The New York Times. Contacted by a merchant who had noticed the alarming trend, the paper carried out their own test on the popular social media platform using the same photo the merchant did: an image of a 5-year-old girl wearing a sparkly charm. The ad was promoted to a group believed to be predominantly women, including people following topics like cheerleading and dance. But according to the Times, the ad was met with “phone calls from two accused sex offenders, offers to pay the child for sexual acts and professions of love.” The disturbing response has raised concerns about Instagram’s algorithms and men, including convicted sex offenders, potentially using the platform to follow and contact minors. Just last week, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said three men were caught trying to arrange sex with underage girls on Facebook; the “underage girls” were actually decoy accounts set up by police but Torrez said it was the algorithms of Facebook parent company Meta that brought men to the newly created profiles.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10