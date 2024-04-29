House Republican Thrill-Seekers Risking Their Lives—and GOP Majority: Report
ON THE EDGE
Some House Republicans are undeterred from taking part in dangerous activities like extreme sports even though potential injuries run the risk of further reducing their party’s already thin 217-212 majority. According to a Wall Street Journal report, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer spoke to Rep. James Comer (R-KY) after Comer had a mountain-biking accident in Wyoming that left him cut and bleeding. “I suggested that maybe you don’t want to do that kind of stuff,” Emmer told the Journal, with Comer adding that he agreed and hasn’t been mountain biking since. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) also half-jokingly texted Emmer after completing a skydive to let him know he’d survived. “Don’t worry, Tom. Your whip count is still safe,” Yakym wrote. Other Republican lawmakers enjoy risky pastimes including skateboarding, surfing, and scuba diving—though House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly hasn’t admonished them to be more careful. Johnson’s office said he is “always encouraging all members to honor the full duration of their terms in order to be as effective as possible in advancing our conservative priorities.”