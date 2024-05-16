‘Sister Wives’ Star’s Cause of Death Confirmed Months Later
UPDATE
A cause of death for Sister Wives star Garrison Brown was revealed on Wednesday, two months after the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Arizona. An autopsy by the Coconino County Medical Examiner found that Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have ruled the manner of death a suicide. Ethanol intoxication was listed as a “significant condition” contributing to Brown’s death, according to autopsy records obtained by People. His blood alcohol content at the time of his death was 0.307 percent based on an iliac blood analysis and 0.370 according to a vitreous analysis. The legal limit to drive in the U.S. is 0.08 percent, and anything above 0.4 percent is considered potentially fatal. Police previously said there was no indication of foul play in Brown’s death. Brown first appeared on Sister Wives in 2010, one of 18 siblings featured in the show about a sprawling family headed up by patriarch Kody Brown. Kody and Brown’s mother, Janelle, announced his death in March in an Instagram post. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” they said. “Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.