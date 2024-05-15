‘Yeezy Porn’ Was Apparently the Last Straw for Milo Yiannopoulos

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is hanging up his hat as chief of staff at Kanye West’s Yeezy amid concerns over a new porn venture, TMZ reports. “I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” Yiannopoulos was quoted as telling the outlet, after about two years on the job. It was not immediately clear who specifically the “new team” is. Yiannopoulos’ resignation letter says the new porn project represents an “imminent danger” to his own well-being, though he makes clear he would be willing to return to Kanye’s side if “Yeezy Porn” is dropped. Several other top staffers at the company are said to have left in recent weeks, though it’s not clear if the porn project has anything to do with it. TMZ reported last month that West was in talks with Mike Moz, Stormy Daniels’ ex, about launching the venture.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10