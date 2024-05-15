Taylor Swift Was An ‘Absolute Hero’ During Sophie Turner’s Divorce
‘HEART OF GOLD’
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner found herself in the midst of a paparazzi maelstrom last year when news broke that her now ex-husband, pop star Joe Jonas, was filing for divorce. Shortly afterwards, in September 2023, Turner responded by filing a petition with the Southern District of New York stating that Jonas was wrongfully retaining their two young daughters in New York City; away from their “forever home” in the U.K. During that contentious time, Turner and her kids stayed in pop star Taylor Swift’s TriBeCa apartment, Turner confirmed to British Vogue in a new interview. “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner said. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”