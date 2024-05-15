CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Taylor Swift Was An ‘Absolute Hero’ During Sophie Turner’s Divorce

    ‘HEART OF GOLD’

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Sophie Turner (L) and Taylor Swift are seen in NoHo on November 04, 2023 in New York City

    TheStewartOfNY

    Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner found herself in the midst of a paparazzi maelstrom last year when news broke that her now ex-husband, pop star Joe Jonas, was filing for divorce. Shortly afterwards, in September 2023, Turner responded by filing a petition with the Southern District of New York stating that Jonas was wrongfully retaining their two young daughters in New York City; away from their “forever home” in the U.K. During that contentious time, Turner and her kids stayed in pop star Taylor Swift’s TriBeCa apartment, Turner confirmed to British Vogue in a new interview. “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner said. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”

    Read it at British Vogue