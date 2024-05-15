NFL Backs Away From Chiefs Kicker’s Ultra-Conservative Religious Tirade
WE DON’T KNOW HIM
The NFL wants to make it clear that, unlike a certain Kansas City Chiefs kicker, they do not believe that women belong solely as homemakers, nor that LGBTQ+ people constitute “the deadly sins.” After Harrison Butker took to the podium at Benedictine College on Saturday to deliver a bizarre speech that touched on, among other things, COVID vaccines (bad), President Joe Biden (worse), and Taylor Swift (OK, actually), the league that gives him $4 million a year to mostly stay off the field is taking steps to distance itself. “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told The Daily Beast in a written statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Butker for further comment or in case he wants to pontificate further on his ideas on “dangerous gender ideologies,” “the cultural emasculation of men,” or “the diabolical lies” that tempt wayward women out of the kitchen and into the classroom.