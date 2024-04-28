Biden’s Little Brother Accused of Murky Qatari Business Deals
BOMBSHELL
President Joe Biden’s younger brother Jim allegedly worked with Qatari government officials to raise money for his U.S. health care ventures, according to explosive testimony by a former business partner and public records and emails unearthed by Politico. The alleged business arrangements name two companies owned in part by “members of the Qatari government”: one which directly worked with Jim Biden in his fundraising efforts, and another company that backed loans he was paid to arrange. According to Politico’s report, Jim Biden leveraged his relationship with his brother beginning in 2017, shortly after Joe Biden left the vice presidency, in an attempt to maneuver around restrictions on international transactions. If true, the arrangements would be some of the closest known financial ties between one of Biden’s relatives and agents of a foreign government. Michael Lewitt, the former Jim Biden business partner who dropped the bombshell testimony, is scheduled to face House impeachment inquiry investigators for an interview at an unspecified date.