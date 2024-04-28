Trump and DeSantis Quietly Met Up in Florida: Report
BURY THE HATCHET
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have reportedly buried the hatchet. Once sworn enemies pounding the campaign trail, the pair held a private meeting in Miami on Sunday morning, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The get-together was subsequently confirmed by NBC News and Axios. Masterminded by allies, including real estate giant Steve Witkoff, who called Trump’s team and asked that he see DeSantis, the Post’s sources said. Both men stand to gain from repairing relations, with Trump’s camp reportedly angling for DeSantis’ wealthy donors to aid his cash-strapped presidential campaign. The Florida governor, in turn, could stand to benefit from cozying up to Trump, “particularly as he eyes his political future,” according to the Post. The meeting was friendly, lasted a few hours, and ended with DeSantis agreeing to shake his phone tree, a person with direct knowledge told the newspaper. DeSantis exited the Republican presidential primary on Jan. 21, bringing his flagging campaign to an ignoble end two days before the New Hampshire primary. He endorsed Trump for president, saying he was “superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden.”