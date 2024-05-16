Trump Supporter Trolls Trial With Penis Balloons Featuring Alvin Bragg, Judge Merchan Faces
‘USELESS D*CKS’
A pro-Trump New Yorker unveiled his latest piece of political performance art outside the Manhattan courtroom where Trump’s criminal trial is underway on Thursday, launching 100 pink penis-shaped balloons decorated with the faces of Trump foes like Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan. The artist, Scott Lobaido of Staten Island, told the New York Post that the “art installation” is entitled “Dicks of Hazard” to show that “these guys are a bunch of useless dicks.” Lobaido’s piece, which reportedly cost $1,500 in supplies and at least two days of labor to affix the portraits and properly weigh the balloons, was unveiled on the same day that Trump cronies Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and their posse of MAGA diehards rolled up to express their support for the candidate, who is facing 34 felony charges related to a concealed affair with a porn star that could’ve cost him the 2016 election.