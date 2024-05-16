Attorney Says Suspect in Deadly Boating Crash Had ‘No Idea’ He Hit Teen
‘WORST POSSIBLE TRAGEDY’
The defense lawyer for the suspect in the deadly boating crash that killed 15-year-old Ella Adler last weekend broke her silence on Wednesday, saying her client was “devastated” for the Adlers and their loss. “This is the worst possible tragedy that anyone could imagine,” Lauren Field Krasnoff, attorney for suspected boater Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 78, said. “We are devastated for the Adlers, for their friends, for their family — there's no question in our minds that this is an absolutely horrific thing that happened and we pray for and think of their family and friends during this time.” Alonso was identified as the boater who ran over Adler in Biscayne Bay and then sped off, according to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission’s incident report. “If his boat was involved, I can tell you he had absolutely no idea that that is what happened that day. He is as devastated as anybody could be,” Krasnoff added.