Another Report Accuses David Copperfield of Sexual Misconduct With Minors
STACKING UP
A day after more than a dozen women accused David Copperfield of sexual misconduct in a bombshell report, a second investigation by The Guardian alleged that the magician used his celebrity to prey on teen aspiring models who participated in 1988 and 1991 “Look of the Year” contests. Multiple women told the paper that Copperfield would call their homes after those contests to invite them to attend his shows. One woman called the calls “absolutely predatory behavior,” adding that he also phoned her hotel room during the competition, in which he was a celebrity judge, to ask what she was wearing and to suggest she visit his room. Another model, then 17, told The Guardian she accepted Copperfield’s offer to attend his show for free with her family. Once there, he allegedly separated her from her parents backstage, then grabbed her breasts and pushed her onto a couch. The woman, now 52, said Copperfield stopped when she ordered him to. Copperfield’s lawyers vehemently denied the latest accusations.