Harrison Butker Jersey Sales Surge After Controversial Commencement Speech
WHAT GOES UP...
It turns out all you have to do to have one of the best-selling jerseys in the NFL is go to a small Christian college in Kansas and make a bizarre speech in which you offend, well, nearly everybody. Since Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker did just that over the weekend, he’s seen sales of his No. 7 jersey spike, landing him among marquee-name talent like his teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Butker’s 20-minute commencement speech grabbed him national headlines and no small amount of controversy. Highlights included remarks about the “diabolical lies told” to women who seek careers of their own and “dangerous gender ideologies,” including a reference to “the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.” He also found time to question President Joe Biden’s Catholic faith, and quote his “teammate’s girlfriend,” also known as Taylor Swift. The NFL said Wednesday that Butker’s views did not match those of the league.