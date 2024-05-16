Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Won’t Face Jail Time After Agreeing to Plea Deal: Report
Brendan Paul, the man accused of being Sean “Diddy” Combs’ so-called drug mule, has accepted the terms of a plea deal that will see him avoid jail time, according to TMZ. Paul’s lawyer, Brian Bieber, told the tabloid that his client had accepted a prosecutor’s offer to enter a six-month diversion program for first-time drug offenders “which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety.” A representative for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the terms of the deal to TMZ, adding that it was a standard offer for a non-violent defendant with no priors. Paul, 25, was charged with felony cocaine possession in April, a month after his arrest, which occurred the same day that federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami Beach and Los Angeles. The arrest was related to the parallel raids, all of which stem from a reported sex-trafficking probe centered around Combs. The hip-hop mogul has not been charged with a crime, and his lawyer previously decried the “gross overuse of military-level force” by the agents who searched his mansions.