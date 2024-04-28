Freak Tornadoes Kill 4, Injure Hundreds in Oklahoma
HAVOC
Four people are dead and hundreds more are injured after massive tornadoes blew across Oklahoma on Sunday, leaving a trail of scattered rubble and debris in their wake. The damage was particularly bad in the small town of Sulphur, where some patrons had gathered at a bar when the storm struck. At least one person inside died, Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt said, although the names of the victims haven’t been released. Another person died along Interstate 35, according to the state’s Department of Emergency Management, and there were reports of cars flying, and the doors, windows, and roofs of buildings being ripped off in the storm. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said most of the reported injuries came from falls or scrapes from flying debris, and state officials added that as many as 20,000 people were still without power on Sunday afternoon. “You just can’t believe the destruction,” Stitt said.