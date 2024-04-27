Trump Pal John Catsimatidis Says He Is ‘Miserable’ in Court

A close friend of Donald Trump says he is “miserable” sitting through his historic hush-money trial underway in Manhattan Criminal Court, which is about to enter its third week. “There is no more horrible thing than just having to sit there and be quiet,” billionaire supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis told The Wall Street Journal. Trump—who is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels so she would not blab about a liaison with him—has made his displeasure about the situation known. He’s complained about how cold the packed courtroom is and slammed the judge for not giving him days off. The Journal reports that Trump is limited to water while court is in session, which means he is being deprived of his beverage of choice: Diet Coke. Maybe that explains why it appears he has nodded off from time to time.
