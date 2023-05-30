CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tom Hanks Hilariously Photobombs Kristen Bell at Shania Show
‘SOME RANDOS’
Kristen Bell jokingly trolled Tom Hanks on Instagram on Monday, posting pictures of her and husband Dax Shepard alongside Hanks and wife Rita Wilson while at a Shania Twain concert in Los Angeles May 28. The Frozen star said in her Instagram post that she “sat next to some really nice randos” during the show at the Hollywood Bowl, adding “Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!” In one picture, Hanks can be seen striking an imposing expression while standing just behind Bell and Shepard. Twain shared the post on her own Instagram story, commenting: “Love you guys.”