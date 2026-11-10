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Top Dem Has ‘Zero Interest’ in Working With ‘Stone-Cold Racist’ Stephen Miller

The New York congressman did not mince words about his disdain for Trump’s top aide.

By Vic Verbalaitis

The Democratic Party’s likely incoming House majority speaker has outlined his blunt stance on how he plans to work with President Donald Trump’s controversial new chief of staff.

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the current House Minority Leader, shared his thoughts on Stephen Miller’s new role at a press conference on Monday, leaving little to interpretation.

A reporter noted that Miller had replaced Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff and asked Jeffries whether he could be a “viable partner” for Democrats.

hakeem jeffries

Jeffries did not mince words about his thoughts on Miller.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“No,” Jeffries replied without hesitation, leaving a brief silence that was eventually filled by journalists’ laughter.

“Is there anyone in the administration you think would be a good legislative partner?” the reporter followed up.

“Stephen Miller is a stone-cold racist,” the congressman said. “His track record speaks for itself, and I’ve got zero interest in working with that kind of individual.”

stephen miller

Miller is not popular among Americans.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Jeffries’ office for comment.

Jeffries, 56, has vowed to pursue accountability from the Trump administration after Democrats secured majorities in both the House and Senate in last week’s midterm elections.

House Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene, Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu and Rep. Gregory Meeks celebrate during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Election Night as Democrats flipped the House despite Trump's push for Republicans to redistrict.

Jeffries celebrated a massive victory for his party last week after Democrats secured majorities in both the House and the Senate.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The congressman is likely to become the House Speaker in January, despite some of the party’s newly elected progressives speaking out against his potential leadership.

Trump, 80, announced Friday that Miller, 41, would take over as his chief of staff after Wiles resigned the night before.

stephen miller
LOOSE CANNON

Ex-Trump Aide Says White House Believes Miller Is ‘Cuckoo’

Vic Verbalaitis

Wiles’ departure was the biggest out of the six White House staffers to quit after last week’s GOP wipeout in the midterms.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Justice Department Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division at the DOJ Brett Shumate, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Walters all left within days of the election slaughter.

Trump’s promotion of Miller, the architect behind the administration’s widely panned immigration surge that saw federal agents kill two American citizens, hasn’t sat well with many Americans, including Republican members of Congress.

Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman told Fox News on Saturday that Trump’s choice was a “horrible decision,” while North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told CNN that Miller was “the worst of all possible choices” for the position.

President Donald Trump, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to birthright citizenship and the polysilicon industry, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2026

Miller was promoted to Trump's top aide after Susie Wiles resigned following last week's GOP midterm disaster.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“It is a colossal mistake, and the last thing we need 72 hours after the a-- whooping we got on Tuesday,” Tillis added.

Miller has spewed aggressive rhetoric surrounding U.S. immigration enforcement, referring to the American citizens slain by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, as “domestic terrorists” in the hours after they were killed.

Memorial

Miller is widely seen as the architect behind the administration's hardline immigration push that resulted in the fatal shootings of two American citizens by federal agents in January.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In May 2025, as Trump’s homeland security adviser, he pushed to suspend the writ of habeas corpus, the right to challenge the lawfulness of government detention —arguing that high illegal immigration rates constituted an “invasion” under the Constitution.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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