The perennially online president shared a clip with what sounds like a very familiar voiceover.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Donald Trump has shared a self-congratulatory video on Truth Social that sounds uncannily like it’s voiced by one of his longtime nemeses.

The 80-year-old president reposted the footage just after 6.30 a.m. on Monday, featuring clips from his trip to China for a trilateral summit with Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin and Chinese despot Xi Jinping.

“Just watch this, the media will never show you this,” the voiceover says. “President Trump was driving through Shenzhen, China, with maybe hundreds of thousands of people cheering for him.”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

“Guess who lives in Shenzhen?” the voice continues. “Chinese people. And they love Trump! They say so in interviews. They said it is like hitting a lottery ticket, they said it is just something that they traveled five hours to see. It’s like winning millions in the lottery.”

Trump shared the bizarre snippet along with a post from another user, which read: “Here’s what really happened in China! The fake news will never show you this clip!”

Trump was in China for a trilateral summit with Putin and Xi. Doug Mills/via Reuters

The video the president shared is not from a real broadcast but rather a composite of different clips with what appears to be an AI dubbing over the top.

Users on X quickly pointed out in the comments section below the original post that the voice sounds remarkably like MS NOW host and longtime Trump critic Rachel Maddow.

The president has long railed against Maddow’s criticism of his administrations. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

They expressed disbelief that it could actually be Maddow, 53, reading the words. “Why did they have the AI use Rachel Maddow’s voice?” one person wrote.

“It’s not just her voice, it’s her inflections and timing,” another added. “It must be AI and it’s doing one hell of a job.”

Trump is hardly a stranger to deranged AI posts—whether targeting his enemies, inflating his own ego, or a combination of both.

He has, at various times since retaking the White House, shared images and clips of himself as Jesus Christ, the pope, and a fighter pilot dumping feces on protesters.

In April, an image depicting Trump as Jesus was shared on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

He has also shared footage of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as a mariachi musician, his own face on a pizza, former President Barack Obama being arrested, and a fake Fox News segment about mythical “med beds” that supposedly cure all diseases.

The Daily Beast has contacted Maddow’s representatives and the White House for comment on this story.