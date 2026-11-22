The president unleashed 35 posts in just 57 minutes, celebrating his strongman pals with photos, AI-generated portraits, and some curious historical comparisons.

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Donald Trump found a new way to flaunt his bromance with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: a 35-post blitz of photos and AI-generated images.

The 80-year-old president kicked off the posting spree at 3:17 p.m. with a dig at his presidential nemesis Barack Obama, before turning his attention to his strongman pals.

The post featured side-by-side photos of Obama, whom Trump called “Hussein Obama,” bowing to Japan’s then-emperor Akihito in 2009 and Trump walking alongside Xi.

Trump posted this dig at former president Barack Obama twice—and included a third one of him meeting Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Obama’s bow to Akihito in 2009 caused a stir among Republicans and conservative media, with former vice president Dick Cheney labeling it a “sign of weakness.”

At the time, the State Department said the gesture showed respect for Japan’s cultural norms and customs. Obama was not the only U.S. president to have bowed to a Japanese emperor; Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Richard Nixon all extended the same greeting.

After taking the dig at Obama, Trump turned to his bromance with Putin and Xi.

One of Trump's AI 'enhanced' portraits of him with Putin and Xi. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The president posted photographs, AI-generated portrait-style recreations of the same images, and a series of shots from the APEC summit in China, from which he returned late Thursday.

The timing of Trump’s posting spree coincided with White House pool reports indicating he was wrapping up a visit to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 3:16 p.m.

The motorcade did not depart until 3:40 p.m. and arrived back at the White House at 4:18 p.m., with Trump seen entering the building at 4:19 p.m.

Natalie Harp, his 35-year-old aide and constant companion—and one of the few trusted people reportedly allowed to help the president post on social media—accompanied him to the golf club.

The posts included photos of Trump with Putin labeled “My Friend” and with Xi, labeled “Friends.”

Another AI generated portrait of Trump with 'my friend' Putin. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The 35 posts appeared in a 57-minute stretch, beginning at 3:17 p.m. and ending at 4:14 p.m. Eastern time—four minutes before Trump arrived back at the White House.

They included the same Obama dig twice, and a third image showing the 44th president meeting Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud in 2009.

A less intimate AI slop tribute to 'friends' Xi and Trump. Truth Social/Donald Trump

There was also a picture of Putin, Xi, and Trump that is bound to have internet Trump-height-truthers scratching their heads.

In one image, Putin—who is estimated at 5′7″—appears significantly shorter than Xi, whose height is variously estimated at between 5′9″ and 5′11″. Trump towers over neither, despite his longstanding claim that he is 6′3″ tall.

A line up of best buds posed as Babushka dolls. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Amid the flood of visual slop, Trump also posted a picture of Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill, and Franklin D. Roosevelt at the 1945 Yalta Conference alongside the same photo of himself with Putin and Xi, captioned “The Great Powers 1945, 2026.”

A Yalta Conference throwback, comparing Xi, Putin and Trump to Churchill, Stalin and FDR. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump capped off the spree with a post declaring the members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum the “GOAT” (greatest of all time).

APEC, a 21-member forum promoting economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region, does not include any African, Middle Eastern, Western European, or Scandinavian members—or most of South America.

Trump's slop spree ended with a group photo from the APEC summit. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The posts came days after Trump’s trip to China for APEC earlier this week, where he held trilateral talks with Xi and Putin. His decision to publicly celebrate his friendship with the Russian president, whose invasion of Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, sparked fresh criticism—including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.