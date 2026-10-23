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TEMPLE TROUBLE

Trump, 80, Spotted With Mystery Face Bruise

The conspicuous new bruise on Trump’s face sparked a fresh round of speculation about his health.

By Erkki Forster

President Donald Trump has sparked fresh health fears after stepping out with a conspicuous new bruise on his face.

The 80-year-old president emerged Friday with bruises on both hands, which he covered with a thick coat of beige makeup to hide the recurring discoloration.

But this time, an entirely new mark was spotted on his face, where an apparent bruise stretched across his left temple, running from the top of his cheekbone to his eyebrow.

US President Donald Trump closes his eyes while speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Fort Myers, Florida, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The octogenarian president sported a mysterious mark on his left temple on Friday.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The discoloration was visible in several photos taken on Friday, both during Trump’s exchange with reporters outside the White House and after he landed in Fort Myers, Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis greeted him ahead of a midterm rally.

The bruise, which was not visible on the right temple, sparked a fresh round of speculation about his health.

US President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Trump posted a cryptic health message shortly after stepping out with his face bruise, writing, “A healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one (to get better)!”

Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“What is up with the bruising next to Trumps eye,” one X user wrote.

Many speculated that Trump, the oldest person ever to be inaugurated as president, had taken a fall.

The discoloration was not visible in photos taken Thursday as Trump left the White House for a rally in Iowa.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House en route to Iowa, in Washington, DC, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Trump’s new bruise was not yet visible in photos taken on Thursday, such as this one.

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president and his mouthpieces have long chalked up his bruises to his aspirin regimen and his busy handshaking schedule, but the appearance of discoloration on his left hand—and now his face—has raised fresh questions about that explanation.

Shortly after Trump stepped out with his newest bruise on Friday, he posted a cryptic health message on Truth Social.

A view of President Donald Trump's left hand as he stops to speak to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on October 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

A view of President Donald Trump's left hand as he stops to speak to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on October 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

“A healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one (to get better)!” Trump wrote without context.

President Donald Trump looks on after disembarking Air Force One as he arrives at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026.
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The face bruise has appeared as the president criss-crosses the country from rally to rally in a desperate bid to prevent a Republican wipeout in the midterms.

His tired appearance and rambling speeches at his rallies have raised questions about his health.

At one point during his rally in Iowa on Thursday, Trump appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open as he stood next to a former Border Patrol agent who praised him as “the only man that could do the job.”

While the White House routinely touts Trump’s “sharpness” and “unmatched energy,” the president has been dogged by several physical ailments, including his recurring bruises, rashes on his neck, and persistently swollen ankles.

Meanwhile, some doctors have speculated that Trump may be undergoing a serious cognitive decline amid his rambling speeches, moments of public confusion, and habit of falling asleep during official meetings.

US President Donald Trump applauds as he walks during a Republican campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
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Tired Trump, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Concerns

Erkki Forster

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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