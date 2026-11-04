HOW ABBOTT THAT! Trump Explodes at Loser Ally Hours After Endorsing Him The president was gleefully backing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott before his shock defeat. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump turned on one of his longtime allies who suffered an embarrassing midterm defeat, just hours after offering a glowing endorsement of him.

At 8:19 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Trump expressed his unbridled support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he sought re-election, describing him as a “strong and highly respected” leader who would “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Abbott was not spared from the seismic blue tsunami on Tuesday, as Democrat Gina Hinojosa flipped the governorship in the deep-red state, preventing the governor from securing a fourth term. James Talarico piled further misery on Republicans by winning the Texas Senate race, while Nathan Johnson delivered another major upset by winning the Texas attorney general’s office for the Democrats.

Donald Trump desperately tried to rally support for Greg Abbott when the polls opened. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The 80-year-old president wasted little time lashing out at Abbott after his stunning defeat, posting an attack on Truth Social at 11:35 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost,” Trump wrote. “He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty!”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been a staunch Trump loyalist for years. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Abbott had previously beaten his last three gubernatorial opponents by double-digit margins. The incumbent was long considered the favorite to clinch re-election in the midterms, having entered the year with a mammoth campaign war chest of more than $100 million.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Cheat Sheet Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

By comparison, state Rep. Hinojosa was a relative unknown statewide when she entered the race and couldn’t raise anywhere near as much money for her gubernatorial bid.

Multiple polls throughout 2026 also showed Abbott beating Hinojosa after she clinched the Democratic nomination. However, buoyed by intense voter backlash against Trump and momentum behind Talarico’s Senate campaign, Hinojosa’s numbers improved, putting her ahead of Abbott in several surveys during the final weeks of the campaign.

Hinojosa, who is set to become Texas’ first Latina governor, also took advantage of the Latino and Hispanic demographic turning against Trump amid the president’s hardline immigration policies during his second term.

Abbott appeared to decide that distancing himself from the deeply unpopular Trump might improve his re-election chances.

Last month, the governor opted not to join the president at a midterm rally in San Antonio, claiming he was too busy to attend. The move came after a New York Times poll showed Hinojosa with a three-point lead, with the midterms just weeks away.

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa pulled off two of the biggest midterm victories on Tuesday. James Talarico via X/James Talarico/X via Reuters

Speaking at her election party in Austin, Hinojosa said her victory over Abbott had “shocked the world.”

“It never bothered me that they doubted me. It bothered me that they doubted us,” Hinojosa told her supporters. “Hundreds and millions on attack ads, written off over and over again, but Texas, my faith in you never wavered.”

Abbott told his supporters following his crushing election defeat that he would be “leaving Texas in far better shape than it’s ever been.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Greg Abbott’s office for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register