AND ANOTHER ONE... Trump Gets Brutal Reality Check on Hopes of Avoiding Wipeout The Republican effort to hold the majority slips further despite the president’s barnstorming. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Republican Party’s chances of avoiding a landslide loss in November took another hit Friday, despite President Donald Trump’s rush to help GOP candidates nationwide.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted eleven more House races in Democrats’ favor, while four governor’s races also swung left.

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It’s the latest in a deluge of ugly news for Republicans, who have seen their chances of holding the majority in Congress dramatically eroding across the board.

Ten of the eleven House seats that shifted toward Democrats were in states Trump won in 2024, and several were in states where he recently held campaign rallies, including Ohio and Montana.

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“Across the country, scores of districts that President Donald Trump won by 10 or more points are now firmly in play,” Cook Political Report wrote in its analysis.

On Friday, Montana’s 1st congressional district race, which Trump won by nearly 12 points less than two years ago, was moved from “Lean Republican” to “Toss-Up.” It came just days after Trump held a rally in Kalispell, in the district.

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The report also shifted five district races from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican,” showing just how competitive they are.

Among them, Trump won the Minnesota 1st congressional district by 12 points; New York’s 21st congressional district by nearly 21 points; Ohio’s 10th congressional district, where he held a rally earlier this month, by nearly 8 points; Ohio’s 15th congressional district by 10 points; and South Carolina’s 1st congressional district by 13 points.

Among the seats currently held by Democrats, the race for Florida’s 25th congressional district moved from “Toss-Up” to “Lean Democrat,” while the race for Ohio’s 1st congressional district moved from “Lean Democrat to ”Likely Democrat.”

Three other seats that were considered “Solid Republican” moved to “Likely Republican.”

But it is not just the House races where Republicans were delivered bad news this week.

Earlier this week, the Alaska governor’s race moved from “Toss-Up” to “Lean Republican,” giving Democrats their best chance to pick up a governor’s mansion the same day Trump flew across the country to campaign in the state.

The governor’s races in Nebraska, Oklahoma and Vermont also shifted in Democrats’ favor from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican.” Trump swung through both Nebraska and Oklahoma at the start of the month as part of his effort to turn out MAGA base support in what have been largely red states.

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