A U.S. official’s suggestion about Guyanese land at the center of a longtime dispute sparked a scramble.

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A Trump official reportedly suggested that Guyana should turn over some of its mineral-rich land to Venezuela, as the administration grows cozy with the South American country.

The exchange shocked officials from the country of just over one million people that shares a border with Venezuela, according to Reuters.

The report said Washington scrambled to reassure Guyana that U.S. policy toward the country and its borders has not changed, three people familiar with the situation told the news agency.

Venezuela and its neighbor to the east have long had a territorial dispute over an area along the border that is rich in gold, diamonds, and bauxite, which is used to produce aluminum and other minerals.

However, the U.S. and most other countries have recognized the area known as the Essequibo, which makes up the western two-thirds of the country, as Guyanese.

According to the report, State Department policy head Jeremy Lewin told the Guyanese Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud in September that he could help broker territorial talks with Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.

The person at the center of the report is Jeremy P. Lewin, the Director of Policy Planning at the State Department. His term there ended in late October. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

Lewin suggested Venezuela take partial control of the region, two people said. He left the State Department at the end of last month.

Lewin acknowledged he had “preliminary” talks with Guyanese and Venezuelans in an interview with Reuters. The Trump appointee said they took place after Rodriguez wrote to President Donald Trump in May, requesting that the U.S. facilitate talks with Guyana about the territory.

An aerial view of the Linden-Lethem road in the Essequibo region of Guyana in 2025. The region rich in gold and minirals is at the center of a territorial dispute with Venezuela. Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP via Getty Images

Rodriguez became interim president of Venezuela after the U.S. carried out a military operation to capture former President Nicolas Maduro at the start of the year. Trump has repeatedly praised Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice president, for her work with the U.S. as Venezuela’s leader, while putting off calling for the country to hold new elections.

According to Lewin, Rodriguez also raised the territory dispute directly with him in July in Caracas.

In response to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, the State Department said it “is pitched different ideas and policy options from outside parties every day.”

“The policy on the land boundary between the two countries has not changed,” a State Department official said in a statement.

“The United States reaffirms its support for the 1899 Arbitral Award that determined the land boundary between Venezuela and Guyana, which should be respected unless or until a new boundary is set by a competent legal body or with the consent of both parties.”