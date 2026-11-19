Trump Goon Makes Land Grab for Another South American Nation
A U.S. official’s suggestion about Guyanese land at the center of a longtime dispute sparked a scramble.
Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A Trump official reportedly suggested that Guyana should turn over some of its mineral-rich land to Venezuela, as the administration grows cozy with the South American country.
The exchange shocked officials from the country of just over one million people that shares a border with Venezuela, according to Reuters.
The report said Washington scrambled to reassure Guyana that U.S. policy toward the country and its borders has not changed, three people familiar with the situation told the news agency.
Venezuela and its neighbor to the east have long had a territorial dispute over an area along the border that is rich in gold, diamonds, and bauxite, which is used to produce aluminum and other minerals.
However, the U.S. and most other countries have recognized the area known as the Essequibo, which makes up the western two-thirds of the country, as Guyanese.
According to the report, State Department policy head Jeremy Lewin told the Guyanese Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud in September that he could help broker territorial talks with Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.
Lewin suggested Venezuela take partial control of the region, two people said. He left the State Department at the end of last month.
Lewin acknowledged he had “preliminary” talks with Guyanese and Venezuelans in an interview with Reuters. The Trump appointee said they took place after Rodriguez wrote to President Donald Trump in May, requesting that the U.S. facilitate talks with Guyana about the territory.
Rodriguez became interim president of Venezuela after the U.S. carried out a military operation to capture former President Nicolas Maduro at the start of the year. Trump has repeatedly praised Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice president, for her work with the U.S. as Venezuela’s leader, while putting off calling for the country to hold new elections.
According to Lewin, Rodriguez also raised the territory dispute directly with him in July in Caracas.
In response to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, the State Department said it “is pitched different ideas and policy options from outside parties every day.”
“The policy on the land boundary between the two countries has not changed,” a State Department official said in a statement.
“The United States reaffirms its support for the 1899 Arbitral Award that determined the land boundary between Venezuela and Guyana, which should be respected unless or until a new boundary is set by a competent legal body or with the consent of both parties.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…