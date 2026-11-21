Markwayne Mullin’s message is directed at travelers in security lines. Some aren’t having it.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is greeting airport travelers in 3D holographic form—and not everyone is thrilled with the high-tech welcome following last week’s nationwide flight shutdown.

The hologram of Mullin addressing airline passengers in security lines has appeared in at least two airports: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The full content of Mullin’s recorded message could not be independently verified, including whether he addressed the nationwide flight stoppage.

In a statement, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “It is a longstanding tradition for the United States Secretary of Homeland Security to welcome travelers in America’s airports. Secretary Mullin is grateful for the opportunity to greet the traveling public and remind them of the critical work TSA employees do to secure our skies.”

The spokesperson did not provide a transcript or video of Mullin’s remarks, nor did they answer questions about when the hologram was deployed, whether it was created in response to last week’s nationwide flight grounding, or how many airports feature the display.

Mullin's message to travelers wasn't immediately clear. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Critics, meanwhile, are taking issue with the display.

On Friday, Democrat Will Stancil posted a photograph of the hologram at the Minnesota airport on Bluesky.

According to Stancil, Mullin’s remarks were “50% apologies and reassurances and 50% servile flattery.”

“It’s incredible that even giving Markwayne Mullin a script can’t eliminate the sense that he’s wildly and ineptly winging it at all times,” he wrote.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, wearing no shirt, offered conflicting explantions on the FAA groundstop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

In an X post a few days earlier, user John Hagner shared a photo of the hologram, commenting: “We don’t have air traffic control money, but we’ve got holographic Markwayne Mullin money I guess.”

A Reddit user reported seeing the hologram in Chicago on Saturday, the day after the ground stoppage.

“By the TSA area there was a 3D hologram projector of Markwayne Mullin waving and smiling and saying how happy he is to be the Secretary of Homeland Security or whatever,” they wrote.

The ground stop lasted four and a half hours. Mullin, at a press conference that evening with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, said new FAA equipment may have overwhelmed older components. Duffy said routers had become overloaded with data. He then asked Congress for $50 billion to fix the problem, despite previously voting against appropriating $10 billion for the FAA.