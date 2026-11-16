SUBPOENA ENVY Trump Goon Melts Down Over Fears of Looming Humiliation The attorney general is bracing for a very long 2027.

Todd Blanche has mocked freshman Democrats for “acting like prosecutors” as he tried to laugh off the threat of congressional investigations into Donald Trump and his associates.

The attorney general appeared on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin on Sunday to talk about investigations Democrats have promised to launch into those around the 80-year-old president once they control the chamber in January.

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Host Mark Levin suggested the administration had “certain affirmative defenses” against Democrats’ coming probes.

Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday that the Justice Department is “ready” for House Democrats’ investigations. FOX NEWS

“That’s right,” Blanche, 52, replied. “You had another, likely incoming head of the oversight committee on the House saying that he was going to investigate us because of pettiness. He said, well, pettiness is a thing. And so, yes, this is not something they’re allowed to do. They know they can’t do that.”

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Blanche appeared to be referring to Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee. At Crooked Con in Washington earlier this month, Garcia joked to Crooked Media’s Jane Coaston: “Maybe it’s because I’m gay, but, like, pettiness is a thing.” The crowd erupted in laughter.

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The White House wilfully ignored the joke. In a Nov. 9 letter, White House counsel Will Scharf told Garcia he had “chalked your motives up to nothing more than ‘gay’ ‘pettiness’ rather than any legislative purpose.”

White House counsel Will Scharf’s Nov. 9 letter to Rep. Robert Garcia accused the incoming Oversight chair of chalking up his motives to “gay” “pettiness.” White House letter

In the interview with Levin, Blanche left out the “gay” part.

The Justice Department’s job, Blanche said, is to “make sure that Congress stays within their very specific, very narrow world that they’re allowed to operate, which is to do oversight.”

“We welcome oversight. We have no issues responding to their appropriate requests around oversight,” he said. “But what they’ve been talking about doing has nothing to do with oversight. And they’re not even trying to be coy about it. They’re being completely transparent about their motivations. And now we’re ready.”

He claimed “outside groups” and “outside lawyers” were already working with House Democrats “to investigate and go after this administration.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche has vowed to defend Trump administration officials against Democratic investigations once the new Congress is sworn in. Fox News

“So we know that that’s already happening,” Blanche said. “We’re going to stop it.”

Blanche also mocked the incoming class: “These incoming freshmen, and some of them are brand-new to Congress—so hopefully they’ll learn—is they’re acting like prosecutors.”

Blanche also shot out at Garcia’s post-midterm warning to Trump officials to “lawyer up,” arguing it gave the game away. “You only lawyer up if you’re concerned there’s going to be some kind of criminal investigation,” he said.

According to the Hill, Garcia said last week that new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “should be preserving documents.”

Blanche leapt to Miller’s defense. “They went after the chief of staff to the president of the United States without saying anything he did wrong,” he said.

The Democrats have already issued a warning to White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Garcia has said he keeps a naughty list of all the Trump family’s most corrupt acts. According to The Atlantic, some of the frontrunners are: the Iran war, Trump’s building projects in Washington, Venezuelan oil contracts, and immigration enforcement.

Administration staffers have been calling law firms about hiring their own lawyers since June, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Scharf’s letter, first obtained by Punchbowl News, raised the stakes, warning that threats against officials “may cross the line into blatant criminality.”

Democrats have a "naughty list" of Trump family misdeeds. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He later told Newsmax the White House was “ready to fight tooth and nail here if that’s the road they want to go down.”

Trump himself set the tone days earlier, calling the Democrats’ impeachment push “extortion at the highest level.”

AOC has been ripped into by MAGA following her appearance in Munich, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Scharf’s letter “an act of desperation.” Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts said: “Come at me, bro.”

Garcia’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

“I really hope this rhetoric stops, but unfortunately I’m not optimistic given what they’ve said the past two weeks,” Blanche said to Levin.

“But maybe they’ll change their tune before January.”

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