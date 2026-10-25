 Skip to main content
SCREEN SCREAM

Trump Goon Unleashes With Full-On Meltdown Over Leaks

Dan Scavino is raging against insiders he says are “planting stories” amid infighting.

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, arrives for his wedding with Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies, at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Nathan Howard/Reuters

By Katie Francis

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino has suffered a public tantrum over leaks to the media from within the president’s inner circle.

Late Saturday night, Scavino, 50, ranted on X: “To the anonymous clowns running to their ‘journalistic’ friends in the media, planting stories to target people, departments, and agencies, all to angle for the next big job you’ve dreamed of: You’re a bunch of pathetic, self-absorbed, egotistical losers!”

Dan Scavino

Top White House staffer Dan Scavino ranted at the media in a late-night X crashout.

X/@DanScavino

“It’s no surprise at all, as we know who some of you disloyal, power-hungry cowards are,” the former Trump golf course manager continued, adding a shifty eye and clown emoji for good measure.

“Keep climbing—There’s a reason you’re still where you are!!!” he concluded.

Scavino then “CCed” the White House—his place of work—and two of his boss Trump’s X accounts at the end of the tweet.

It’s not clear who or what he was referring to, and whether the “stories” he was so incensed by had already been published or were still to come.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses the press before briefing House and Senate leaders on US military action in Iran, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2026. The United States hit hundreds of targets across Iran, and Israel expanded its bombing to Lebanon on Monday as President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the first US deaths in the war he launched to topple Tehran's ruling clerics. Iranian forces fired missiles and drones across the Middle East, killing people in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in retaliation for the conflict that began February 28 with the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

A leaked memo to Marco Rubio warned of heightened and imminent assassination plots against U.S. citizens.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Several of President Trump’s top aides have featured in recent reporting on discord within the White House ahead of the midterm elections. Bill Pulte, Trump’s ultra-loyal head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, was described in an NBC News report on Friday as a thorn in the side of other Trump aides.

Similarly, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been at the center of recent reports claiming she’s lost influence and may soon get the boot.

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino descends from Marine One to following overseas travel with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

Scavino’s rant also came shortly after Axios broke the news of a memo that detailed Iran’s “substantially increased” and “advanced” assassination plots against American officials and diplomats.

The memo itself, per Axios, was sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, outlining “the lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens” based in “the Middle East and certain other countries.”

Play Video

The New York Times has reported that American employees based in the Middle East are on heightened alert with reduced staffing. An official further told the publication that Iran may have operatives placed on U.S. soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, October 8, 2026. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
MADE IN MOSCOW

Secret Russian Funding Revealed in Trump-Putin Energy Scheme

Erkki Forster

Trump himself has stayed silent in light of these reports, instead spending his weekend flip-flopping between hatred of Obama and physical lust toward male Republican colleagues.

Despite Trump’s uncharacteristic silence, another recent report suggests that he has violent plans for Iran post-midterms.

US President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena ahead of the midterm elections, in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Trump is reportedly planning fresh strikes against Iran after midterms in yet another final bid to end the war.

Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The president is said to be planning a renewed bombardment of the country in November with a goal of finally ending the conflict—several months after the initial “four to five weeks” timeline.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Katie Francis
Katie FrancisReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW