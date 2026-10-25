Trump Goon Unleashes With Full-On Meltdown Over Leaks
Dan Scavino is raging against insiders he says are “planting stories” amid infighting.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino has suffered a public tantrum over leaks to the media from within the president’s inner circle.
Late Saturday night, Scavino, 50, ranted on X: “To the anonymous clowns running to their ‘journalistic’ friends in the media, planting stories to target people, departments, and agencies, all to angle for the next big job you’ve dreamed of: You’re a bunch of pathetic, self-absorbed, egotistical losers!”
“It’s no surprise at all, as we know who some of you disloyal, power-hungry cowards are,” the former Trump golf course manager continued, adding a shifty eye and clown emoji for good measure.
“Keep climbing—There’s a reason you’re still where you are!!!” he concluded.
Scavino then “CCed” the White House—his place of work—and two of his boss Trump’s X accounts at the end of the tweet.
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It’s not clear who or what he was referring to, and whether the “stories” he was so incensed by had already been published or were still to come.
Several of President Trump’s top aides have featured in recent reporting on discord within the White House ahead of the midterm elections. Bill Pulte, Trump’s ultra-loyal head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, was described in an NBC News report on Friday as a thorn in the side of other Trump aides.
Similarly, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been at the center of recent reports claiming she’s lost influence and may soon get the boot.
Scavino’s rant also came shortly after Axios broke the news of a memo that detailed Iran’s “substantially increased” and “advanced” assassination plots against American officials and diplomats.
The memo itself, per Axios, was sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, outlining “the lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens” based in “the Middle East and certain other countries.”
The New York Times has reported that American employees based in the Middle East are on heightened alert with reduced staffing. An official further told the publication that Iran may have operatives placed on U.S. soil.
Trump himself has stayed silent in light of these reports, instead spending his weekend flip-flopping between hatred of Obama and physical lust toward male Republican colleagues.
Despite Trump’s uncharacteristic silence, another recent report suggests that he has violent plans for Iran post-midterms.
The president is said to be planning a renewed bombardment of the country in November with a goal of finally ending the conflict—several months after the initial “four to five weeks” timeline.
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