NO CASE Trump Goons Humiliated as Twisted Vengeance Scheme Collapses Another attempt to prosecute a MAGA ally has fallen flat.

Donald Trump’s goons at the Department of Justice have failed to secure an indictment for a key witness who testified against President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A person familiar with the matter tells The Washington Post that prosecutors failed to convince a grand jury to indict former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified against Trump in 2022.

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Cassidy Hutchinson was 25-years-old when she testified before the U.S. House Select Committee about Trump's actions on Jan. 6. U.S. Select House Committee

The Justice Department reportedly opened a probe into Hutchinson, whom MAGA has long accused of giving false testimony in front of Congress, after Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Barry Loudermilk referred her to the department.

In that testimony, Hutchinson accused the president of urging his supporters to march on the Capitol with knowledge that they were armed. She also claimed that Trump “reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel,” when a Secret Service agent did not drive him to march with the group from the Ellipse.

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She also recalled Trump as saying “I don’t f—ing care that they [protestors] had weapons.”

Capitol rioters were estimated to have caused upwards of $3 million in damages on Jan. 6. Stephanie Keith/Stephanie Keith/REUTERS

Hutchinson also claimed that Trump, in a fit of rage, lashed out at multiple officials over their reluctance to allow him to join protestors on their march, leading to a physical altercation with his Secret Service agents.

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The Secret Service agent who accompanied Trump denied this. No other direct witness to Trump’s behavior backed up Hutchinson’s claims. It is unclear which parts of Hutchinson’s testimony were being scrutinized by prosecutors.

Trump has fantasized about having Hutchinson prosecuted since 2024.

Donald Trump’s post about Cassidy Hutchinson in 2024. Truth Social

“Our great Secret Service has totally CRUSHED Cassidy Hutchinson’s (who I barely knew) made up (FAKE!) stories about me roughing up Secret Service Agents from the back seat of the Beast (Limo). Has she now changed her testimony?” he wrote on Truth Social on March 18, 2024. “Will she be prosecuted for what she did and said? What about the Unselect J6 Committee. They destroyed almost everything, including real evidence and findings. What’s going to happen with them - Serious crimes have been committed?”

The Hutchinson case is part of a running list of fruitless indictments by Trump’s goons at the DOJ. James Comey, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director who briefly worked under Trump, has repeatedly been indicted for his role in investigating Russian ties with the 2016 Trump campaign. The DOJ took its third swipe at Comey on Monday.

Trump told supporters they needed to "fight like hell" before they stormed the Capitol. Shannon Stapleton/Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

The same day, a court ruled that Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, was wrongfully terminated as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has also been targeted. Prosecutors indicted her in October 2025 on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, but a judge dismissed the case a month later.

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