NO, YOU HANG UP! Trump Humiliated as Fox Host Tries to End Wild Phone Interview The 80-year-old chatterbox was cut off mid-sentence on his favorite station for taking up too much airtime.

Fox Host Larry Kudlow struggled to get a word in as the president steamrolled his attempts to wrap up a rambling Fox News interview.

The interim Sunday Morning Futures host visibly winced and shifted in his seat as President Trump, 80, kept talking despite repeated attempts to bring the conversation to a close.

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Kudlow first attempted to end the segment after an outpouring of uncomfortable praise from Trump, who gushed that he was “proud” of the 79-year-old. “One of my great students of all time,” the president said of the man one year his junior.

Donald Trump seemed so overjoyed to have a phone chat on Fox News that he wouldn't let the moment come to an end. Fox News

The former NEC chair thanked Trump, before asking if he would “end this campaign on an optimistic note.”

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Rather than take the cue to wrap up, Trump launched into almost two uninterrupted minutes of musings on a dizzying array of topics.

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“Well, I think I’m the biggest. That’s why I’m campaigning like crazy. I’ve never campaigned for midterms. You know, a president generally loses midterms no matter if—I don’t know why, nobody’s ever explained that,” he lamented of the odds being stacked against him.

The president—who hasn’t seen huge success with his personal endorsements—claimed: “I’m campaigning harder than I would for myself because we have so many good people, and they want to keep it going, and I don’t want to see them turning around.”

Larry Kudlow, a longtime colleague and 'old friend' of the president, grunted responses before abruptly cutting him off. Fox News

Trump then pivoted to boasts of success as his host seemed to be keeping an eye on the clock. “We have number one growth in the world,” he said. Kudlow responded: “Yes.”

“We’re the hottest country in the world,” he said. Kudlow responded: “Yes.”

“We have the lowest crime now,” he said. Kudlow responded: “Yes.”

“With all the stuff they let in. So many were taken out,” he said. Kudlow responded: “Yes.”

Undeterred by Kudlow’s lack of apparent enthusiasm, Trump—at length—described pre-MAGA Washington D.C. as a “killing field” which looked like “hell,” but is now “clean and beautiful” after having tackled “big vandalism” on the Reflecting Pool.

“Look, this country is so hot right now,” he said. Kudlow responded: “Yes.”

As video from the studio showed a glum-faced Kudlow nodding along dispassionately while struggling to remain still in his seat, Trump celebrated the “king of Saudi Arabia” calling the U.S. the “hottest country in the world.”

In another change of gears, Trump then congratulated himself for having “rebuilt the military,” and blamed Joe Biden for giving “so much of it away to Ukraine.”

The friend of Putin rattled on: “He could have charged Europe. You, know, I did. I sell to Europe. They pay us, they pay a small fare, and they do whatever they want. Maybe they give it to Ukraine, I don’t know. But—but—”

Kudlow briefly laughed after Trump was silenced, with the president having spoken at length without ever answering his final question. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Mid-sentence from the president, Kudlow finally piped up to interrupt: “I’ve got to let you go. I’m going to get into trouble. Good luck!”

“Larry, we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world, and you just got good ratings so they’re not going to bother you,” Trump offered in response.

As Kudlow repeated his goodbyes, the president crooned: “I’m proud of you, Larry! I’m proud of you.” Trump’s line cut off abruptly soon after. Kudlow laughed briefly, before settling himself and stating: “I love talking to him. Old friends.”

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