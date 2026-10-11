LOVE IS BLIND Trump Mocks His Supporters to Their Faces at Rally “I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap me,” he said, as his audience clapped.

Donald Trump has openly mocked his supporters for lapping up anything and everything he says.

The 80-year-old president spoke to a MAGA crowd in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, and praised their adoration of him.

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“There’s such love. Like, I mean, it’s amazing. When you stand up here, it’s just like—the love. I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap me,” he said.

Trump celebrated that fact that he could say the 'stupidest things' and his fans would still clap. X/@Acyn

The crowd laughed and clapped as predicted, with Trump appearing to mimic his fans as he pulled a besotted face and crooned: “Oh, I love you so much.”

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“It’s true,” he told his audience, before attempting to dial the mockery back.

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“But we don’t say the stupidest things, we say things of common sense,” he said. “We say things that make sense and we probably are mostly conservative, but it’s not really conservative, it’s things of common sense.”

The president caught himself and argued that he didn't say stupid things, before spouting a series of random numbers. X/@Acyn

The president continued: “We wanna have a border. We wanna have low taxes. We wanna have a great military. We wanna have, you know, all the different things.”

Trump then seemed to lose his train of thought, as he resorted to listing random numbers as the crowd finally looked stumped behind him.

“I mean they’re like—it’s like seven, eight, ten... five, four. It’s just things that are common sense,” he rambled.

This isn’t the first time Trump has questioned the cognitive abilities of his “common sense” voters.

Back in February 2016, the then-president-elect celebrated his key demographics as he plotted his route to the White House after a Nevada victory.

“We won the evangelicals, we won with young, we won with old, we won with highly educated, we won with poorly educated! I love the poorly educated. We’re the smartest people, we’re the most loyal people,” he said.

While Trump's rally attendees cheered along, recent polling suggests he's lost many former voters over the course of his second term. Eric Lee/REUTERS

While Trump seems to be counting on unconditional loyalty to support his continued presidential term, it seems that more and more people are asking questions ahead of midterms on Nov. 3.

According to a recent poll, many former MAGA devotees are cutting ties with their leader.

While Trump’s passing grade among his voters was at 95 percent soon into his second term, it has now fallen to 67 percent, with 31 percent of his 2024 voters judging him to have done a bad job with the presidency.

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