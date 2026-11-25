The president’s executive assistant rushed into the room with documents for his eyes only.

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Donald Trump has given Natalie Harp a very special assignment.

The devoted loyalist, 35, is known as the president’s human printer for providing the 80-year-old with hard copies of information.

She lived up to that reputation during the president’s new interview with the New York Post, during which Trump was asked what he thought about British actor Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond.

Harp has a license to print. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Is James Bond conservative? Natalie,” the newspaper said Trump yelled through an open door in the Oval Office to Harp.

The president’s fawning $150,000-a-year executive assistant rushed into the room with printouts and presented them to her boss.

“He’s been good,” she said, according to the Post.

On his presidency's secret service. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“I always like people that like me,” the president said. “That’s cute. He says nice things.”

Then came the verdict.

“He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck,” Trump swooned.

Trump’s interest in Pattinson, 40, stretches way back to 2012.

Pattinson is the new 007. Seen here, he takes over the iconic billboards in Piccadilly Circus, London. Felix Ursell/via REUTERS

Among the documents Harp presented to him were old tweets he—then a reality TV star—had fired off about the actor’s relationship with co-star and former partner Kristen Stewart.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch,” he tweeted back in October 2012, after U.S. Weekly published photos of Stewart kissing married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

“This was a long time ago,” Trump said of his tweet. He was 66 years old at the time.

It was just one of almost a dozen tweets Trump fired off about the then-couple in the space of a month.

Trump was previously forthcoming about his views on Pattinson and Stewart’s relationship. Thomas Peter/Reuters

Another read: “Robert I’m getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I’m right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider.”

He also extended Pattinson a free invite to Miss Universe, but the actor did not attend.

Stewart, then 22, publicly apologized for her “momentary indiscretion”.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me,” Stewart told People Magazine. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love the most, Rob. I love him, I’m so sorry.”

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Sanders was married to model Liberty Ross at the time. They divorced in 2014.

Pattinson has been named Daniel Craig’s successor after years of speculation.

He beat off competition rumored to have included Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, Masters of the Air hero Callum Turner, and The Crown actor Josh O’Connor.