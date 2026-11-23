“Do you know what they told me?” the “Daredevil” star said.

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Marvel star Charlie Cox, 43, has revealed that he is told he’s too old to play James Bond.

The Daredevil star said he requested an audition for the part, which Amazon MGM and director Denis Villeneuve gave to Robert Pattinson, 40, after months of casting speculation.

Charlie Cox, 43, was told he was “too old” to play James Bond. Robert Pattinson, 40, ultimately nabbed the role. Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage via Getty, REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

“I asked to audition for that,” Cox said on Virgin Radio UK. “Do you know what they told me? ‘Too old.’”

“Rob’s the same age as me!” he said, adding, “But he does look good for it; I’ve got to be fair.”

Charlie Cox speaks during New York Comic Con in 2026. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Still, Cox said he was surprised that Pattinson nabbed the role over frontrunners like Callum Turner and Jack Lowden. Other major contenders were Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult, along with Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harris Dickinson.

Cox, who stars as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was never publicly mentioned as a contender to play the next 007. In 2022, he told Metro he’s “not right” for the role, despite being “vaguely aware that there’s lots of conversation around it.”

“Every time I’m aware of someone who’s in conversation, I genuinely think, ‘Yeah, they’d be much better than I would,’” he continued.

The official James Bond account revealed Robert Pattinson as the next 007 earlier this month. X/@007

Pattinson’s casting marks a departure from the Bond franchise’s tradition of casting less-known actors in the title role, prompting criticism from some die-hard fans. Still, Villeneuve said he’s confident that Pattinson’s “unapologetic panache” makes him the right choice.

Cox agrees, and thinks The Odyssey star will do Bond justice.

“I have to say, what an amazing career that guy’s carved out,” he said. “Just an amazing career.”

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