KILLER INSTINCTS ‘Bond’ Director Reveals How He Knew Robert Pattinson Had to Be 007 Denis Villeneuve listed what he was looking for before settling on his eye-popping choice.

Bond 26 director Denis Villeneuve is very specific about what makes an actor a “good Bond.”

The director appears in a new episode of GQ’s One More Question podcast taped before he and Amazon MGM Studios announced that Robert Pattinson, 40, had been chosen to take over the franchise.

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“A first quality is that I need to believe that this man is a killer, because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin,” Villeneuve explained. “And I need that kind of strength. I need that kind of anger deep in the eye. It’s not everybody who has that. I need someone who has that kind of unapologetic panache.”

Pattinson was announced as the new Bond on Monday. Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

He continued, “Someone that… when he comes into the room, everything starts to gravitate around him. That kind of strong charisma and someone that has a lot of sensuality as well and that people are attracted to.”

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Villeneuve was also looking for an actor who “has dark humor sometimes… that has pleasure in being in deep—someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud. I need someone that is strong, muscular, someone that is a force” and “is always ahead of us.”

The director said he knew some fans would be "disappointed" no matter who he chose for the role. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Villeneuve ultimately settled on Pattinson—a decision that has stumped some fans, as the Twilight and Odyssey actor is already an established movie star, unlike his Bond predecessors.

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Pattinson, for his part, has called his casting as the “legendary character” a “dream come true,” amid the outcry.

Villeneuve said he had “massive” decision-making power on the casting, and fully expected complaints no matter who he chose for the role. Some reportedly shortlisted candidates included Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, and Callum Turner.

Villeneuve revealed the qualities he was looking for when casting "Bond 26." One More Question/YouTube

“I’m doing the casting, but of course, it will need to be accepted and approved by a ton of people, including you, the pope, my mother, my brother,” the director quipped. “I will choose James Bond with my friends, producers—and hopefully everybody will...you know what, at the end of the day, the truth is no matter who I choose, some people will be excited, and others will be disappointed.”

After all, he added, everyone “has a strong opinion about who should be James Bond... I think Donald Trump wants to be James Bond.”

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