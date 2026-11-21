Pattinson has finally addressed becoming the seventh actor to play the British spy.

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Robert Pattinson has finally broken his silence about landing the role of the next James Bond.

The 40-year-old Hollywood star, who has been landing blockbuster roles left and right, addressed his latest big role at a special screening of The Odyssey in London.

The Piccadilly Circus screen displays an announcement that British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond in an upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios, in London, Britain, November 16, 2026. Felix Ursell/via REUTERS

This was his first public appearance since the news broke last week.

When the Q&A moderator congratulated the actor, he replied, “Thank you.”

Footage shared on Instagram shows Pattinson nearly bowing on stage as his co-stars joined the audience in applauding his achievement.

After the announcement, the A-lister released his own statement, describing James Bond as “one of the most legendary characters in cinema”.

Cast member Robert Pattinson interacts with fans on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie "Primetime" in competition, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 5, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman Yves Herman/REUTERS

“To be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” he said.

Pattinson added: “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

A relative latecomer in the fight for the 007 title, the British actor was chosen after months of speculation.

The cast of “The Odyssey”: Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Zendaya at the World Premiere in London, England. Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage

He beat four finalists—Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, and Nicholas Hoult—for the iconic role.

Bond 26 director Denis Villeneuve said he was “overjoyed” by the decision.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey,” he said.

Villeneuve continued, “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

The official James Bond account revealed Robert Pattinson as the next 007 on Monday. X/@007

Pattinson has also received a stamp of approval from former Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

“You are going to be magnificent,” he said in a message to the star.

George Lazenby, who played the spy just once in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, also warmly congratulated Pattinson, saying he joins “the most exclusive club in the world” and to “remember to enjoy yourself.”