“We are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service. That is going to happen,” Trump’s national intelligence director said.

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Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton offered a less-than-reassuring outlook on the chances of more tech outages in the near future.

Trump pal Clayton, 60, appeared on State of the Union Sunday, and was asked whether the multiple outages this month would “keep happening.”

Clayton reasoned: “The American people should understand that a great deal of our digital infrastructure is dated. It is old. It has been built out over three decades or more.

Clayton told Dana Bash that due to much-needed upgrades, tech systems won't be smooth sailing from here on out. CNN

“We are in a period of technological step change, both in terms of what people refer to as ‘models,’ applications and the like, and in computing power.”

Following the administration’s justification that old tech led to the mass aviation ground stop, Clayton suggested that similar cases would occur in other areas.

“And in that technological step change, our systems are going to need to be upgraded. They’re going to need to be upgraded for performance and for cybersecurity,” he said.

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“And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service. That is going to happen.”

Later, Bash asked whether people should readily “just be prepared for more outages” considering how old the tech holding up most major systems supposedly is.

Clayton—who stepped into his role this summer—said yes, but spun the issue as a net positive.

“The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems. They should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity,” he said.

“And they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road.”

The attorney dumbed it down: “Any time you, you know, refurbish your house, upgrade any of your systems, there are going to be things that you do not expect.”

The intelligence director echoed Trump's claims that mass outages shouldn't spark fear, but should instead be a welcome sign of development. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

In the face of practical concerns and fears of mass outages, Clayton shared: “An example that I give that I think gives people some comfort is when you work at a company and they say, ‘We’re going to take the system down on Saturday at 5 p.m. and it’s going to come back Sunday at 2 a.m.’

“Well, sometimes it doesn’t come back until Sunday at 4 a.m. or Sunday afternoon, because they discovered something when they took it down and put it back up.”

Hinting that outages and lags could be expected for the greater good, he concluded: “We are taking more systems down and putting them back up than ever before.”