Peter Navarro had a lot to say about Democrats’ threats to probe the Trump administration.

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A top Trump adviser issued a doomsday warning to his fellow Republicans over incoming Democrat-led investigations.

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, put on his tinfoil hat as he filled in for Steve Bannon on Wednesday’s episode of the War Room podcast, delivering a bonkers 16-minute monologue on upcoming investigations into Trump officials.

Peter Navarro delivered a 16-minute crashout on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast. War Room

“Democrats won the midterms on gas and grocery prices. Now they promise to spend the next two years waging lawfare against Trump officials. That’s a recipe for either a Republican president in 2029—or civil war,” Navarro said right out the gate.

The Trump adviser, 77, appeared troubled by Democratic lawmakers’ brief statements after the midterms. Navarro quoted Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, who posted nothing but the word “Subpoenas,” and Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who said “Lawyer up” after the blue wave.

California Rep. Robert Garcia has already letters to 12 high-profile people in Trump's orbit. Nathan Howard/Reuters

White House counsel William Scharf responded by writing Garcia a three-page letter “to remind” him of the constitutional limits of congressional investigations, “which you and members of the new Congress have evinced a clear intent to transgress.”

“We are monitoring the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators who seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful functioning of government,” Scharf warned.

Navarro, for his part, said the Democrats’ warnings reminded him of the words of former Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson—and even Lavrentiy Beria, a notorious police chief of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Peter Navarro is one of the few Donald Trump advisers from the president’s first term to be brought back on board for MAGA 2.0. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“None of these threats names a crime first,” he said. “Justice Robert Jackson warned about exactly this in 1940: The danger is a prosecutor picking the man and then searching the law books for an offense. Beria, Stalin’s infamous secret police chief, put it more succinctly: ‘Show me the man, I’ll show you the crime.’”

“And that’s the essence of the Democrats’ weaponized injustice,” Navarro argued. “No charges. Guilt is presumed. The subpoena is both a cudgel and a fishing expedition, and they hide behind the speech or debate clause while they use lawfare to bully, harass, and terrorize us. Yes, terror.”

Navarro, who dubbed himself “the poster child for partisan weaponization of America’s justice system,” took his rhetoric to the extreme and invoked the bloodshed during the 1973 Chilean coup in his long-winded rant about Democrat-led probes.

“Chile shows the bloodshed that can happen when the left abuses its power,” he said. “That is where it ends when one side decides the rules no longer bind it. Are you listening, Democrats?”