BUYER’S REMORSE Trump Voters Deliver Scathing Message to Him as Polls Open “I was duped, just like everyone else here.”

A group of voters who backed Donald Trump in 2024 but are now supporting Democrats in the midterm elections has launched a damning attack on the president, with one even calling for him to resign from office.

Conservative pollster Frank Luntz shared a clip of himself speaking with a focus group of former Trump supporters on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Tuesday, as polls opened across the country for the crucial elections in which the GOP is expected to suffer an electoral wipeout.

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Luntz asked the 14 Trump 2024 voters who are now backing Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates in this year’s midterms whether they had a message for the 80-year-old president if he were watching.

“Easy, please. Just do the right thing and resign,” Reed, from Nevada, replied. “You don’t care about us. You just care about money. So everything is all money.”

The focus group included voters in several states holding crucial midterm races. MS NOW

When Luntz reminded the Nevada man that he had voted for Trump in 2024, Reed said: “I did because I was duped, just like everyone else here. A majority of America was duped.”

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Joe from Texas added: “I’d say stop bragging about how much money the oil companies are making while we’re still paying high prices at the gas pump. You’re out of touch, and maybe you should be listening to working-class Americans again.”

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Joseph from South Carolina said he would tell Trump that he “expected you to at least try to drain the swamp, not become one of the biggest swamp monsters ever.”

Finally, Dusty from California said she would tell Trump that his “lying has just been to the extreme, and you need to be made accountable for your actions because they’re inexcusable, what you have done to this country.”

After the clip ended, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski responded with a shocked “wow.”

Luntz then reminded viewers that the people attacking the president were “all Trump supporters, but they’re all disappointed in him because he made promises to them that he didn’t keep.”

“The lesson I’ve learned is to underpromise and overdeliver. Don’t tell people it’s great if it’s the middle of the Depression. And most importantly, affordability is not a hoax,” Luntz said.

Donald Trump used the final day of the midterm cycle to rant about the botched renovation job at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Host Joe Scarborough then asked whether the cost-of-living crisis and soaring food and gas prices were the group’s No. 1 concern, above issues such as the botched release of the Jeffrey Epstein files or the war in Iran.

“And healthcare, and housing, and insurance things that people have to pay every single day,” Luntz said. “The paycheck-to-paycheck voters, which are the people who are leaving the Republican Party right now, those people look toward Washington and say, ‘I’m struggling. I’m hurting. Please listen to me and help me.’”

Despite Democrats being predicted to win control of the House and possibly the Senate on Tuesday, Luntz believes the midterm results will not be “an endorsement” of them but rather a “rejection” of the Republicans.

“So it’s going to be up to them to decide: What are you going to do first? And I’d say to you to open up the debate; don’t go for impeachment, because that’s politics,” he added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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