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The president of Ukraine has publicly questioned Donald Trump’s “strange” bromance with Vladimir Putin.

In an interview on BBC News, Volodymyr Zelensky said befriending the Russian tyrant now was like befriending Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II.

“It’s up to the president of the United States, but it’s strange,” he said when asked about Trump’s display of affection towards Putin, including at last week’s APEC summit in China where Trump hailed him as “my friend.”

Trump posted an AI-generated portrait of himself with his "friend" Putin. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“He’s an aggressor, and a killer. He can’t be a friend, a friend. Just cannot be,” Zelensky went on. “It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War that he is a good friend. No, he is not a friend.”

Trump’s meeting with Putin last week at the summit in Shenzhen, China, brought no clear diplomatic breakthroughs on Ukraine, but plenty of displays of mutual admiration between the two presidents.

Despite fierce domestic criticism over his public displays of affection for Putin, Trump doubled down, posting an image of himself embracing the Russian leader on Truth Social under the title “My Friend.”

Trump and Zelensky are increasingly at odds. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Zelensky’s interview was published as it emerged that Trump had betrayed his desperation to help Putin by unilaterally editing a joint statement agreed with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump met the NATO chief at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and the two released a statement urging Russia to avoid any provocative actions that could widen the conflict.

Hours later, Trump reposted the joint statement on Truth Social, but with the addition of two words—“and Ukraine”—that made clear where his sympathies lie. An anonymous NATO official confirmed to Politico that Trump had unilaterally rewritten the statement.

Previously, Trump has suggested that Ukraine bore responsibility for starting the war that began when Russia launched an unprovoked invasion almost five years ago. He has also slow-walked the delivery of crucial air defense systems to Ukraine, which remains officially a U.S. ally.

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During talks between the U.S. and Russia, Trump’s diplomatic envoy Jared Kushner once again heaped praise on the Russian president on Wednesday, hailing him as a “grandmaster of politics” and lauding him for showing “restraint” by not launching a nuclear missile at Ukraine.

Russia has continued to stick to its hardline demands that Ukraine cede swaths of territory and be barred from NATO as a condition for peace.

In the BBC interview, Zelensky urged America to put more pressure on Russia to end the war it started.

“It’s not about comfortable talks. It’s about strong country who can pressure because this country has power and respect,” he said.