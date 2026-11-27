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Donald Trump has raised eyebrows with a two-word edit on Truth Social that softened a warning to Vladimir Putin in a joint statement with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The White House and NATO released the joint statement after Trump and Rutte met Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. In the original statement, the two leaders urged Russia to avoid actions that could expand the war, intentionally or unintentionally, and called for a swift peace agreement.

Hours later, Trump added “and Ukraine” to his version of the statement on Truth Social, extending the warning to Kyiv. He presented the statement as a joint one from himself and Rutte.

“We also talked about, at length, the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War — and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the War, as rapidly as possible!” Trump wrote.

Trump and Rutte met Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A NATO official told Politico, on condition of anonymity, that the original wording was the version both sides had agreed to, “signaling Trump had later amended the statement unilaterally.”

Both statements also embarrassingly referred to his swanky Florida estate Mar-a-Lago as the “Southern White House.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and NATO for comment.

The meeting between Trump and Rutte came a week after the 80-year-old president fawned over his Russian counterpart at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

Trump met Putin on the sidelines of the summit and gave him a very affectionate welcome. He was filmed entering a room and saying, when he spotted the Russian dictator, “Who is he? He’s my friend.”

Trump has been attempting for months to broker a peace deal to end Putin’s disastrous war on Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Meanwhile, his relations with the dictator have warmed, alarming Ukraine and its allies.

Putin and Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

In a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump said he spent “a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly.”

“I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!” the president added.

The grinding war launched by Putin in February 2022 has shown no signs of slowing. Ukraine has so far pushed back against demands by Putin to cede its territory, including the remaining Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donbas region, to bring the conflict to an end.

People involved in the peace talks told The Wall Street Journal last week that U.S. officials had floated the idea of Ukraine ceding territory in the Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.

But all talks so far have ended without a breakthrough.