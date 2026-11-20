“Can you let people enjoy GTA for like 5 seconds before you have to make it all weird?”

'THIS IS WHY YOU LOST'

'THIS IS WHY YOU LOST'

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J.D. Vance has been roasted online after trying to join the latest viral phenomenon in a late-night tweet.

Posting from Washington, D.C., while his boss was returning from China, Vice President Vance tried to join the Grand Theft Auto VI hype, to no avail.

Vice President J.D. Vance has been mocked online after posting an AI GTA VI meme. VP/X

He shared an AI–generated image of himself and Trump standing side by side on a mock GTA poster, surrounded by a collage of MAGA imagery.

What caught people’s attention on X, however, was Vance replacing the game’s title with “the golden age XLVII”–referring to Donald Trump, the 47th president.

Users quickly ripped the post to shreds, with many sharply disagreeing that the U.S. is prosperous right now.

Vance was torn to shreds by social media users who thought the post was nonsense. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The backlash to his post was immediate. “Buddy, I’m broke as sh*t. Where is this Golden Age?” wrote one user. Another responded: “Is the golden age in the room with us right now?”

Others criticized Vance and the Republicans’ thrashing in the midterm elections, noting that “the golden age doesn’t have blue Texas, JD.” Another proclaimed: “This is why you lost the midterms.”

Some just wanted the vice president to let them enjoy the new game. “Can you let people enjoy GTA for like 5 seconds before you have to make it all weird?” one pleaded.

The vice president was told by users on X to get back to work instead of posting memes online. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Away from social media, it’s not been a very good month for the vice president in the polls, either.

A stunning new poll this week revealed that he is now trailing Secretary of State Marco Rubio by double digits as the preferred 2028 presidential candidate amongst Republican primary voters.

Vance used to be the overwhelming favourite candidate to lead his party into the 2028 election. Pool/Getty Images

Rubio now has 36 percent of his party’s primary voters naming him as their favorite nominee in two years. Just 20 percent of those surveyed preferred Vance.

This time last year, Vance led Rubio by nearly 50 points—54 percent to six percent—in the same Emerson College survey.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has since emerged as the new favorite among Republican primary voters. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Vance had always been seen as the most likely to inherit MAGA’s crown even as the 80-year-old president remained coy about whom he would endorse.

Now the vice president’s problem, it seems, is that he is strongly tied to Trump, with his near record-low approval ratings, a disastrous war in Iran, and voters’ massive rejection of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement as a whole.

In the wake of the midterms Trump himself opted to scapegoat his second-in-command, trashing the memorandum of understanding that Vance helped negotiate with Iran. The president called it a “waste of time” during an interview with Fox News in China on Wednesday.

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Vance's close ties to Donald Trump have come back to haunt him. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Even Utah’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox, suggested that Vance move on from his presidential ambitions.

“It’s time for the next thing,” Cox told Politico this week.

MAGA podcaster Ben Shapiro went so far as to blame Vance for weakening the party as a whole.

“I look at Trump’s coalition, and I say, I’m not sure where Vice President Vance doesn’t shrink that coalition,” Shapiro told NPR.

The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.