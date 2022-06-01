Watch Anya Taylor-Joy (Maybe Literally?) Eat the Rich in Unnerving ‘The Menu’ Teaser

The director of Succession is taking us all back to that freaky restaurant where Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) ate a whole bird. You may recall the “ortolan” meal, in which the two lads dove under napkins to feast on a songbird, bones and all. It’s a far cry from California Pizza Kitchen. We all wanted to know more about this creepy eating, so why not make a whole movie out of it?

The Menu, directed by Succession’s Mark Mylod, has released its first teaser and it’s incredibly unsettling. Scream queen Anya Taylor-Joy is back in horror mode, but this time, things are a little different: instead of the gritty London underground or scummy Viking ships, the actress is dolled up in a sleek dinner gown and heading into a fine dining establishment.

But instead of a nice night out at Dorsia, Margot (Taylor-Joy) is forced into a harrowing rich people meal with her unsupportive boyfriend Tyler (Nicholas Hoult). The meal—which sends some to happy tears, others to completely petrified sobs—is prepared by renowned celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes, aka Voldemort).

“Over the next few hours, you will ingest fat, salt, protein, and, at times, entire ecosystems,” Slowik says, welcoming his guests. “You, my dear guests, are not the common man. What happens inside this room is meaningless compared to what happens outside. We are but a frightened nano-second. Nature is timeless.”

As the restaurant workers, guests, and building itself trample on fragile land, it’s clear to see this is quite a damning critique on the current environmental crisis, especially the food industry’s major flaws. But there’s also plenty of wealth satire, too, seeing as Margot’s completely unwelcome in a sea of rich strangers.

And when apparent violence breaks out, you can’t help but wonder what, exactly, might be happening to those victims at this restaurant with one-of-a-kind food?

With Taylor-Joy, Hoult, and Fiennes, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and Reed Birney are set to star. Mark Mylod directs the film with Succession alum Adam McKay also set as an EP. Because, let’s remember, Adam McKay is a fierce climate advocate. Remember Don’t Look Up?

The Menu will release in theaters on November 18, just in time for you to doubt your Thanksgiving feast.