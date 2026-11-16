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FACE THE FACTS

The ‘Godzilla’ of Weight Loss Drugs Could Take ‘Ozempic Face’ to the Extreme

The pharma category is bigger than ever, bringing new meds—and their side effects—along for the ride.

Semaglutide

Erlon Silva - TRI Digital/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

From sunken under-eyes to hollow temples and loose skin, many people using weight-loss drugs report dramatic side effects on their appearance. Now, experts say an upcoming weight-loss drug could make these unwanted facial changes even more striking.

Eli Lilly, the company behind weight-loss medication Zepbound and type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro, is reportedly developing a new drug already dubbed the “Godzilla” of weight-loss drugs.

Young woman self injecting medication using an injection pen in abdominal area while standing at home. Diabetes management, insulin therapy, GLP-1 treatment, weight management and home healthcare concept.

Weight loss medications are becoming increasingly popular, and new ones are entering the market.

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Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, while Mounjaro and Zepbound are dual GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonists.

But retatrutide, usually referred to online as reta or retta, activates three receptors: GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon. Initial results show the drug could more than double the weight loss patients experience on Ozempic.

woman, dressed casually, standing in a bed to administer a subcutaneous injection into her stomach fat.
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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet reviewed retatrutide, but Eli Lilly plans to apply in early 2027.

Some people, however, are already purchasing reta, or drugs that claim to be reta, through the gray market, and posting their weight loss transformations online. But beyond their bodies, the weight loss is also affecting their faces.

Comedian Amy Schumer poses during the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, California December 3, 2015. Picture taken December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
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“Reta face is the new Ozempic face,” dermatologist Gary Goldenberg declared to Men’s Health. “Since retatrutide is a triple biologic agonist that produces more significant weight loss than GLP peptides, patients may have an even more exaggerated appearance of a sunken, aged look.”

He added, “Facial bones can also become more prominent as fat disappears. The skin can thin, as collagen and elastic fibers have less underlying fat plumping them up.”

One of Dr. Daniel Gould's patients lost 80 pounds and then underwent plastic surgery to address her loose skin.

One of Dr. Daniel Gould's patients, who did not take retatrutide, lost 80 pounds and then underwent plastic surgery to address her loose skin.

Dr. Daniel Gould

Traditionally, weight loss happens gradually over time. But with GLP-1-assisted weight loss, transformations can be considerably faster, leaving the skin less time to adjust.

This is why patients have been flocking to plastic surgeons’ offices after using GLP-1s and noticing facial changes that make them look older.

Cosmetology concept. Young woman getting beauty injection near eyes, pink background
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“GLP-1s are probably the single most powerful factor behind plastic surgery these days,” Dr. Daniel Gould told The Looker in May. “I believe that about 70 to 80 percent of my patients are currently on those medications.”

Because reta is expected to produce faster results, it will also leave the skin less time to adjust. Weight-loss experts told Men’s Health that the best way to prevent dramatic facial changes is to shed excess pounds gradually.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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