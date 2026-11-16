FACE THE FACTS The ‘Godzilla’ of Weight Loss Drugs Could Take ‘Ozempic Face’ to the Extreme The pharma category is bigger than ever, bringing new meds—and their side effects—along for the ride. Erlon Silva - TRI Digital/Getty Images

From sunken under-eyes to hollow temples and loose skin, many people using weight-loss drugs report dramatic side effects on their appearance. Now, experts say an upcoming weight-loss drug could make these unwanted facial changes even more striking.

Eli Lilly, the company behind weight-loss medication Zepbound and type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro, is reportedly developing a new drug already dubbed the “Godzilla” of weight-loss drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weight loss medications are becoming increasingly popular, and new ones are entering the market. martin-dm/Getty Images

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, while Mounjaro and Zepbound are dual GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonists.

But retatrutide, usually referred to online as reta or retta, activates three receptors: GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon. Initial results show the drug could more than double the weight loss patients experience on Ozempic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet reviewed retatrutide, but Eli Lilly plans to apply in early 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people, however, are already purchasing reta, or drugs that claim to be reta, through the gray market, and posting their weight loss transformations online. But beyond their bodies, the weight loss is also affecting their faces.

“Reta face is the new Ozempic face,” dermatologist Gary Goldenberg declared to Men’s Health. “Since retatrutide is a triple biologic agonist that produces more significant weight loss than GLP peptides, patients may have an even more exaggerated appearance of a sunken, aged look.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He added, “Facial bones can also become more prominent as fat disappears. The skin can thin, as collagen and elastic fibers have less underlying fat plumping them up.”

One of Dr. Daniel Gould's patients, who did not take retatrutide, lost 80 pounds and then underwent plastic surgery to address her loose skin. Dr. Daniel Gould

Traditionally, weight loss happens gradually over time. But with GLP-1-assisted weight loss, transformations can be considerably faster, leaving the skin less time to adjust.

This is why patients have been flocking to plastic surgeons’ offices after using GLP-1s and noticing facial changes that make them look older.

“GLP-1s are probably the single most powerful factor behind plastic surgery these days,” Dr. Daniel Gould told The Looker in May. “I believe that about 70 to 80 percent of my patients are currently on those medications.”

Because reta is expected to produce faster results, it will also leave the skin less time to adjust. Weight-loss experts told Men’s Health that the best way to prevent dramatic facial changes is to shed excess pounds gradually.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register