What Killed Marilyn Monroe? A New Netflix Documentary Investigates

As Netflix gears up to release the NC-17 biopic Blonde starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the streamer is diving into the mogul’s story in another project. Later this month, the streamer is set to unveil The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, a documentary that’ll piece together the star’s final days before her death.

In the first trailer, Monroe herself teases the many rumors swirling around her celebrity presence: “How do you go about writing a life story?” she narrates. “The true things rarely get into circulation. It’s usually the false things.”

Another entry to Netflix’s expanding catalog of scandalous docs, this true crime story will center on her 1962 death, particularly when her case was reopened in 1982 after the debut of KTLA’s “The Marilyn Files” aired on television. Featuring tapes that have never been released to the public, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe seeks to poke through every conspiracy and debunk (or prove?) every rumor in the book.

“I can’t say anything,” one source says. “And I knew it all.”

In order to get the whole story, the film’s narrator says, he had to go back to the beginning of Monroe’s career, tracing her every move up until her untimely death at the young age of 36. Featuring clips from Some Like it Hot, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and The Seven Year Itch, the doc offers up a time capsule of the actress’ career alongside an investigation.

“Marilyn and the truth?” another source says. “It’s like going into the lion’s den.”

As for those infamous conspiracy theories: The trailer teases the Kennedy connection, the question of accident or suicide, the FBI’s involvement, communism, and a potential cover up.

Emma Cooper will direct the film, with Tiger King creator Chris Smith tapping in as executive producer.

Get the scoop when The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes premieres on Netflix on April 27.