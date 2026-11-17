REVERTING TO MEAN White House Lashes out at Trump’s Biographer The Rapid Response unit unleashed on behalf of the president.

The White House has lashed out at Donald Trump’s biographer with an unhinged personal attack.

Administration officials were triggered when New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman appeared on the Raging Moderates podcast, hosted by another of the president’s foes, Fox News’ token Democrat Jessica Tarlov.

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Haberman and fellow Times reporter Jonathan Swan wrote the best-seller Regime Change, which was a warts-and-all examination of Trump’s second term as president.

It discussed his relationship with aide Natalie Harp, as well as the administration’s panic over the Epstein files and the bedroom arrangements for the first couple.

Donald Trump's thoughts on Susie Wiles' cancer have been aired. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Speaking to Tarlov, Haberman claimed that sources close to Trump revealed that the president began “picking on” Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

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“When Susie Wiles got sick—she’s been fighting cancer since February, she has said publicly she’s cancer-free, but I don’t know anything more about her condition—a couple of people have said to us privately that you can trace the beginning of, sort of, chaos becoming more visible—doesn’t mean it wasn’t there—but more visible and reverting to the Trump mean, around her diagnosis,” Haberman said on the podcast.

“She wasn’t physically as present. She tried working through it. People knew that she wasn’t there,” she continued.

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“And Trump does not like… illness. He sees it as weakness. And so he started picking on her."

Maggie Haberman at a White House press conference. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Wiles, 69, announced she was cancer-free in September. Trump, 80, replaced her with Stephen Miller, 41, following the Republicans’ electoral wipeout in the midterms.

While the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, their Rapid Response account issued a statement on X.

“Maggie Haberman of the Failing New York Times constantly speaks like she knows President Trump when in reality she just has a creepy obsession with the President and clings onto him for relevance and to make money. It’s been very sad to watch for years,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle.

Susie Wiles lost her job to Stephen Miller. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Ingle, 32, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. SEU boasts that more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.

Ingle’s father boasted about getting Ingle his first job as an intern with a congressman, who later worked at Southeastern University, which also employs Ingle’s mother.

Trump has previously slammed Haberman on Truth Social, including for breaking a story that he skipped the September 11 tribute in New York this year as the event did not allow anyone to make speeches.

Childishly calling her “Maggot Hagerman,” Trump, who has a history of insulting female journalists, said she was “unattractive both inside and out.”

“I haven’t spoken to her in a long time, and certainly there was no ‘fact checking’ for her story — There never is! Let her reveal her sources, because they don’t exist.”

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