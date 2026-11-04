SPIN MACHINE White House Sends Desperate Message After Trump Wipeout The Trump team is apparently working overtime to smooth over Tuesday’s election disaster. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House had to remind Americans that Donald Trump is still in charge after Tuesday’s election disaster.

“PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT,” the official White House account declared alongside a photo of Trump.

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X/ The White House

White House communications director Steven Cheung parroted the same message on his own account. “Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States,” he wrote, adding: “Still your President!”

The refresher on who leads the country came after Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats, breaking through in Republican strongholds including Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. The results delivered a brutal rebuke to a president who returned to office two years ago boasting a popular-vote victory and an iron grip on his party.

X/ Steven Cheung

Since then, his war with Iran and sweeping tariffs have fueled voter anger over the cost of living, leaving his candidates unable to hold supposedly safe territory.

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Trump, who spent weeks campaigning to rally support for his party ahead of the midterms, immediately insisted the disaster had little to do with him. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He also blamed Fox News and lashed out at defeated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing him of becoming a “RINO” in the final months of the campaign.

Trump tore into Texas Governor Greg Abbott as Dems romped in midterms. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

“If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost,” the president wrote.

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Inside the White House, the election-night atmosphere reportedly deteriorated long before the administration began reminding Americans who remained in charge.

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The Daily Mail, citing White House insiders, reported that aides had ordered Cheesecake Factory appetizers in anticipation of a celebration. Instead, trays of sliders and eggrolls sat uneaten as the results extinguished hopes of a Republican victory party.

Trump retreated to his second-floor private residence with executive assistant Natalie Harp and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to the report.

“He’s watching Fox News barely uttering a word and paralyzed into silence,” one insider told the newspaper. Another described the residence as “very, very dark.”

The president now faces a Democratic-controlled Congress with the power to investigate his administration and challenge his policies and spending priorities.

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