WIPEOUT IS ON WAY Why Flailing Trump Will Suffer Crushing Defeat Ben Meiselas details why Americans are turning on Trump.

Donald Trump’s erratic decision-making will be key to his downfall, according to one of the president’s chroniclers.

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of the media brand MeidasTouch, said during an appearance on The Daily Beast podcast that the president’s “emotionally disturbed behavior” is turning Americans against him.

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“You know, this, that, I’m gonna be here, I’m gonna be there, I’m not doing it, I’m doing it, I’m doing it, I’m not doing it, I’m doing it, I’m not doing it,” Meiselas said. “And it’s just like, enough of this freaking drama.”

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas believes Americans' patience with Trump is wearing thin. Screeshot: YouTube/MeidasTouch

Trump has recently reversed several decisions, including canceling two rallies in must-win MAGA states.

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The White House claimed Thursday that Trump, 80, was scrapping the rallies because he could be even more effective at tele-rallies. A day later, Trump reinstated the rallies in once-reliably red Iowa and Kansas after, he alleged, his phone blew up with calls asking him to do so—not because the Republican Senate candidates, Rep. Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas, are desperate for an electoral boost.

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“I wanted to see if I could do tele-rallies because I’m very successful, you know, batting unbelievable at tele-rallies,” Trump said Friday. “I do ‘em well, it’s a great instrument, it only seems to work for me because other people call and nobody gets on the phone.”

Trump has traversed across the county in a last-ditch effort to garner voter support. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Meiselas likened Trump’s flip-flopping on the rallies to his erratic decision-making regarding his war on Iran, which he initially vowed would conclude within weeks.

“There’s a deal, there’s no deal, there’s a deal, there’s no deal. I’m gonna blow the hell out of them,” he said, mimicking Trump’s inner monologue. “Like, what are you even saying?”

His remarks come after several reports have detailed Trump’s quiet plan to reignite his deeply unpopular Iran War after the midterm elections. The U.S. has been on the verge of relaunching attacks against Iran several times over the past few months, only for Trump to change his mind at the last minute.

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Previously, the White House said Trump “keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

“I just think the American people are fed up,” Meiselas told host Joanna Coles. “It’s loser behavior.”

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on YouTube, and on other podcast platforms the next morning. Follow our new feed on your favorite podcast platform at beast.pub/dailybeastpod and subscribe on YouTube to watch full episodes.

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