HIS ULTIMATE INSECURITY Why Trump’s Rallies Are Turning Into Epic Disasters: Journos The president’s rallies remain a spectacle, but for all the wrong reasons.

Donald Trump is growing frustrated that his rallies are not the draw they used to be—all while hecklers make themselves heard like never before.

Trump has suffered a string of embarrassments on the rally stage on the home stretch of the midterm campaign season, which Daily Beast Executive Editor Hugh Dougherty believes led to his eyebrow-raising—but short-lived—cancellation of rallies in must-win states for his party.

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Trump, 80, has faced a barrage of hecklers nationwide this month. In Kansas, they interrupted his speech six times. In Ohio, the president had his mandatory thirsting of Sen. Jon Husted’s body interrupted by a protester who reminded everyone: “Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane!”

In Mississippi, a heckler told Trump to “shove that ballroom up your fat a--!”

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Trump’s rallies “are being flooded with protests, and these protests have now become the thing that everybody is talking about,” Dougherty said. Host Joanna Coles said the heckling has been “hilarious.”

Dougherty believes the embarrassing moments are getting to the image-obsessed president.

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Not only has heckling derailed Trump’s rallies, but clips of opponents being interviewed have also gained traction. One attendee of a South Carolina rally flustered a Fox News reporter by comparing the scene to the Jonestown mass murder-suicide cult.

“This is what people are seeing on television,” Dougherty said. “This is what people are seeing on social media. Not just people who hate Trump are seeing this. That’s what people in the Trump world are seeing as well. They are seeing these rallies go not well. They’re seeing them.”

A protester is removed from a campaign rally hosted by President Donald Trump in Ohio this week. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Protesters are getting more attention, Dougherty added, because fewer Trump supporters are showing up.

“The venues are getting smaller. The seats are getting emptier,” he said. “It’s not the balm to Trump’s ego that it had been.”

Entire rows were empty behind President Donald Trump during his speech at The Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

At a San Antonio rally on Oct. 8, for instance, Trump boasted that he had filled the arena—only for a C-SPAN camera to show dozens of empty seats in the upper section moments later.

The week prior, the president’s visit to deep-red Mobile, Alabama, saw empty row upon empty row in the upper deck. Local media reported that the arena, built for around 10,000 people, had around 8,000 rallygoers.

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The empty seats becoming a story has irked Trump, who has resorted to explaining why he believes the lack of people showing up to see him is actually not what it seems.

“There are no empty seats, there haven’t been for years, and there never will be,” he fumed on Truth Social after the lackluster turnout in Mobile. “The Rallies are ‘HOTTER’ than ever. They are all ‘happenings,’ and they never happened before, and will never be duplicated again. The Networks refuse, however, under any circumstances, to show the Crowds, but you can hear the thunderous applause, and know that it represents thousands and thousands of people.”

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